BSC Foundation acquires CAKE, LISTA and MOOLAH PANews 2025/06/13 18:18

LISTA $0.26992 -2.18% MOOLAH $0.009233 +33.88% CAKE $2.606 +5.84% THREE $0.00349 +4.80%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, after purchasing VIXBT, the BSC Foundation once again spent money to buy three assets: CAKE and LISTA for US$100,000 each, and MOOLAH for US$25,000.