The Ethereum Foundation internally transferred 1,000 ETH to an associated address PANews 2025/06/13 15:00

ETH $3,437.32 +8.50%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Paidun monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation has internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth approximately US$2.5 million) to the associated address 0xc061...0B6d.