GameStop’s Bitcoin push echoes Strategy, but without the cushion

Crypto.news
2025/06/26 04:23
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP$0.0000647+13.40%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00007986-2.06%
EPNS
PUSH$0.04155-5.84%

GameStop just secured another $450 million in its debt-fueled sprint toward becoming a Bitcoin-heavy treasury, bringing its total capital raise to $2.7 billion. But unlike Strategy, the company is doing so with a retail business in free fall.

According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, video game retailer GameStop (GME) secured an additional $450 million through the full exercise of a “greenshoe” option tied to its $2.25 billion convertible notes offering earlier this month.

The offering brought GameStop’s total capital raise to $2.7 billion, a war chest it says will fund corporate investments, including inquiring Bitcoin (BTC) as a treasury reserve asset.

A strategic imitation or reinvention in motion?

GameStop’s aggressive pivot to Bitcoin echoes a now-familiar playbook. The company’s recent filings reference an “investment policy” that includes acquiring BTC as a treasury reserve asset.

That language mirrors the model pioneered by Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which began stockpiling Bitcoin in 2020 amid macroeconomic uncertainty and balance sheet stagnation. However, the divergence is just as important as the resemblance.

Where Strategy was a steady, if unexciting, software firm when it began buying BTC, GameStop is a declining retailer. Strategy’s core revenue has shrunk modestly, down 6.2% year-over-year, but the business remains intact.

Its Bitcoin strategy has massively inflated its balance sheet, with information on its website showing total assets have ballooned from $2.4 billion in 2022 to over $43 billion as of Q1 2025. That’s a 591% annual increase.

Additionally, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm has more than tripled its stock price, largely untethered from the fundamentals of its core enterprise software revenue.

By contrast, GameStop’s fundamentals are deteriorating. Q1 2025 revenue dropped 17%, and the company closed over 400 stores. The collectibles segment and a leaner retail footprint helped produce a $44.8 million net profit in Q1, but the long-term growth trend remains negative. That makes the Bitcoin pivot feel less like vision and more like a gamble.

Market reactions remain jittery. GME shares plunged 20% after the initial convertible note announcement in June, barely a month after its first Bitcoin acquisition. Unlike MSTR, which has historically traded at a premium to its BTC holdings, GME has yet to build that investor confidence.

The make-or-break factor: Bitcoin’s price

Strategy’s success relied on Bitcoin’s bull runs. Its $70,681 average cost basis versus the current $107,798 BTC price means even a significant crash wouldn’t wipe out gains. GameStop, however, entered the race when Bitcoin was trading above $108,000 in May, leaving almost no margin for error.

Worse, GameStop’s $1.48 billion in long-term debt, per Q1 filings, demands constant market access. If Bitcoin stagnates or dips, the company could face a liquidity crunch, something Strategy avoided by front-running the 2021 and 2024 rallies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Exchange Bakkt Files for $1B Shelf Offering, Plans to Buy Bitcoin

Crypto Exchange Bakkt Files for $1B Shelf Offering, Plans to Buy Bitcoin

Crypto marketplace Bakkt has filed for a $1 billion shelf registration with the SEC to raise capital, potentially to fund Bitcoin acquisitions under its updated treasury strategy. The shelf offering could include sales of Bakkt’s Class A common stock, preferred stock, bonds, warrants, and debt securities. This strategy allows for flexible capital raising, without the need for a separate registration every time. Per the S-3 registration , filed on Thursday, the proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. Under the newly updated investment policy , a portion of it could be allocated to Bitcoin and other digital assets. “We may acquire Bitcoin or other digital assets using excess cash, proceeds from future equity or debt financings, or other capital sources, subject to the limitation set forth in our investment policy,” it read. According to the SEC filing, the firm has not yet made any Bitcoin purchases. Additionally, Bakkt intends to explore further financing alternatives, including the issuance of convertible notes, bonds, to purchase Bitcoin. Bakkt’s Latest Crypto Treasury Plans Bakkt announced on June 10 that it will allocate a portion of its treasury to Bitcoin and other “top-tier” cryptocurrencies. This aligns with its view in crypto as a store of value with long-term appreciation potential. The firm, founded in 2018, is also actively evaluating global jurisdictions to deploy these strategies. Besides, the timing and magnitude of Bitcoin purchases will depend on market conditions, capital market receptivity and business performance. “This initiative is intended to support Bakkt’s transformation into a pure-play crypto infrastructure company and to enable us to strategically add Bitcoin and other digital assets to our treasury,” said Akshay Naheta, Co-CEO of Bakkt, at the time. Bakkt Warns Regulatory Uncertainty, Evolving Crypto Rules The filing stated risk disclosures, warning of regulatory uncertainties, potential security classification of crypto, and banking access disruptions. Bakkt admitted that it had a “limited operating history and a history of operating losses.” Last year, the company said it was concerned about its operational viability in 2025, owing to inadequate cash reserves. 🤯📉 ICE-Backed Bakkt Alerts of Possible Closure, Cites Cash Crisis @Bakkt , the cryptocurrency platform backed by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), has issued a warning about its financial health. #CryptoNews #news https://t.co/xGlJcXaB9F — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 8, 2024 The filing also specifically warned about future operations, where it “identified conditions and events that raised substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern.” In March 2025, the firm’s shares tanked 27% , after two major clients, Bank of America and Webull, had withdrawn their ties with Bakkt. Following the announcement of the shelf offering on Thursday, the company’s shares surged over 3% and is now trading at $13.33, according to Google Finance.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.037374+5.75%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.755+2.76%
Major
MAJOR$0.18246+3.77%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06194+1.54%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002401+8.44%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/27 13:58
Security agency: Potential suspicious activities related to $VDS on BSC detected, with a loss of approximately $13,000

Security agency: Potential suspicious activities related to $VDS on BSC detected, with a loss of approximately $13,000

PANews reported on July 17 that blockchain security agency SlowMist issued an alert stating that MistEye detected potential suspicious activities related to $VDS on BSC, with the amount of losses
Share
PANews2025/07/17 10:31
Thai listed company DV8 completes financing of approximately US$7.4 million

Thai listed company DV8 completes financing of approximately US$7.4 million

PANews reported on July 17 that DV8 , a Thai listed company, announced the completion of its first round of financing, with a total fundraising of 241 million baht (about
Share
PANews2025/07/17 15:11

Trending News

More

Crypto Exchange Bakkt Files for $1B Shelf Offering, Plans to Buy Bitcoin

Security agency: Potential suspicious activities related to $VDS on BSC detected, with a loss of approximately $13,000

Thai listed company DV8 completes financing of approximately US$7.4 million

UK officer stole 50 Bitcoin during Silk Road 2.0 investigation

PeckShield: Infini attackers have transferred 4,770 ETH to two addresses