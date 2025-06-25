More and More XRP and BTC Holders Are Quietly Joining APT Miners, Earning Passive Income Every Day

In this volatile crypto market, more investors are beginning to ask: Is frequent trading really suitable for everyone?

Many people who hold XRP and Bitcoin have quietly changed their direction – they have chosen APT Miner cloud mining, hoping to use a more stable method to allow their assets to continue to appreciate in value, rather than being swayed by market sentiment.

In APT Miner, you don’t need to buy a mining machine or have any technical knowledge. Just select the contract and the system will automatically run and settle for you. Waking up every day and watching the balance steadily increase is the most reassuring state.

Some users easily make $7,355 per day. This is not based on hype, but a smart and sustainable way to earn passive income.

APT Miner was established in Warrington, UK in 2018. It holds a formal license and has long been committed to providing transparent, efficient and low-threshold cloud mining services to users around the world. The platform uses advanced mining equipment and intelligent computing power allocation system, which not only saves electricity but also improves mining efficiency. The income can be checked in real time without any hidden fees.

How to Use APT Miner

1: Register now to get a $15 reward (check in daily to get $0.6)

2: Choose a contract: After successfully registering, the next step is to choose a mining contract that suits your goals and budget. APT Miner offers a variety of contracts to meet your different needs, whether you are a novice or an experienced miner. Take a close look at the available options and consider factors such as contract length, potential returns, and associated costs.

For more contract information, please visit the APT Miner platform’s official website.

3: Start to make profit: After selecting and activating the mining contract, the system will automatically complete your mining tasks and serve you. APT Miner’s advanced technology ensures that your mining operations run efficiently and maximize your potential profits.

As mining progresses, earnings will begin to accumulate in your account. You can track the progress of mining through the platform control panel and withdraw earnings when you are ready.

APT Miner Platform Advantages

The platform relies on top mining machine manufacturers such as Bitmain, Shenma Mining Machine and Canaan Creative to build a stable and efficient mining system, ensuring continuous computing power output and operational reliability. Since its legal registration in the UK in 2018, the platform has developed steadily under government supervision and has attracted more than 9 million users worldwide with its advanced technology, forming a large and real user base.

In terms of user experience, the platform interface is simple and intuitive, and even novices who are new to cryptocurrency can easily operate it. At the same time, it supports a variety of mainstream digital currency settlement methods, including XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, SOL, USDC, USDT, etc., providing users with a flexible asset management method.

In terms of profit mechanism, the platform has designed a contract model with daily settlement, which can obtain fixed income every 24 hours. The principal will be automatically returned after the contract ends, helping users achieve steady and continuous profit growth.

For more and more investors who are pursuing steady returns, APT Miner is not only a safe haven to avoid market fluctuations, but also a new path for crypto assets to grow steadily.

Instead of repeatedly entering and exiting the ups and downs and watching day and night, it is better to choose a more worry-free and long-term way. The essence of investment has never been to chase the trend, but to see who can go further. Steady and steady is the real confidence to go through the bull and bear markets.

Crypto Exchange Bakkt Files for $1B Shelf Offering, Plans to Buy Bitcoin

Crypto Exchange Bakkt Files for $1B Shelf Offering, Plans to Buy Bitcoin

Crypto marketplace Bakkt has filed for a $1 billion shelf registration with the SEC to raise capital, potentially to fund Bitcoin acquisitions under its updated treasury strategy. The shelf offering could include sales of Bakkt’s Class A common stock, preferred stock, bonds, warrants, and debt securities. This strategy allows for flexible capital raising, without the need for a separate registration every time. Per the S-3 registration , filed on Thursday, the proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. Under the newly updated investment policy , a portion of it could be allocated to Bitcoin and other digital assets. “We may acquire Bitcoin or other digital assets using excess cash, proceeds from future equity or debt financings, or other capital sources, subject to the limitation set forth in our investment policy,” it read. According to the SEC filing, the firm has not yet made any Bitcoin purchases. Additionally, Bakkt intends to explore further financing alternatives, including the issuance of convertible notes, bonds, to purchase Bitcoin. Bakkt’s Latest Crypto Treasury Plans Bakkt announced on June 10 that it will allocate a portion of its treasury to Bitcoin and other “top-tier” cryptocurrencies. This aligns with its view in crypto as a store of value with long-term appreciation potential. The firm, founded in 2018, is also actively evaluating global jurisdictions to deploy these strategies. Besides, the timing and magnitude of Bitcoin purchases will depend on market conditions, capital market receptivity and business performance. “This initiative is intended to support Bakkt’s transformation into a pure-play crypto infrastructure company and to enable us to strategically add Bitcoin and other digital assets to our treasury,” said Akshay Naheta, Co-CEO of Bakkt, at the time. Bakkt Warns Regulatory Uncertainty, Evolving Crypto Rules The filing stated risk disclosures, warning of regulatory uncertainties, potential security classification of crypto, and banking access disruptions. Bakkt admitted that it had a “limited operating history and a history of operating losses.” Last year, the company said it was concerned about its operational viability in 2025, owing to inadequate cash reserves. 🤯📉 ICE-Backed Bakkt Alerts of Possible Closure, Cites Cash Crisis @Bakkt , the cryptocurrency platform backed by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), has issued a warning about its financial health. #CryptoNews #news https://t.co/xGlJcXaB9F — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 8, 2024 The filing also specifically warned about future operations, where it “identified conditions and events that raised substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern.” In March 2025, the firm’s shares tanked 27% , after two major clients, Bank of America and Webull, had withdrawn their ties with Bakkt. Following the announcement of the shelf offering on Thursday, the company’s shares surged over 3% and is now trading at $13.33, according to Google Finance.
