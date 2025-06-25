Nasdaq and NYSE discuss capital market regulatory reform with the US SEC PANews 2025/06/25 18:05

PANews reported on June 25 that sources said that major US exchanges Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange are discussing capital market regulatory reforms with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The capital market reform discussions include reducing listing costs, disclosing listing-related information, and making the entrustment process more business-friendly.