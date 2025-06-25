QCP Asia Analysis: Coinbase's stock price soared, and favorable regulations drove institutional entry

PANews
2025/06/25 17:43

PANews June 25 news, according to QCP Asia analysis, although Israel resumed limited strikes hours after the ceasefire agreement, market sentiment has turned to full risk appetite. The Nasdaq hit a new high, and the S&P 500 approached its historical peak. Coinbase (COIN) rose 12% to close at a six-month high of $344.94, mainly due to two regulatory benefits: one is that the United States passed the GENIUS Act to clarify the compliance framework for stablecoins; the other is that Coinbase was approved by the Luxembourg regulator and became the first US-funded exchange to be authorized by MiCA. Against this background, institutions continued to increase their holdings of Bitcoin. The ProCap Fund purchased $386 million in BTC, and the total amount of corporate currency holdings has reached 3.45 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoin payment service platform KUN completes Series A financing, with total financing exceeding US$50 million

Stablecoin payment service platform KUN completes Series A financing, with total financing exceeding US$50 million

PANews reported on July 17 that KUN, a stablecoin payment and embedded financial service platform, announced the completion of its Series A financing, with investors including BAI Capital, GSR Ventures,
BLOCKAI
BAI$0,1012-8,82%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 12:35
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$56.317 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$56.317 million

PANews reported on July 17 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,8591+11,09%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 16:22
Pakistan and El Salvador establish crypto-centered bilateral partnership: report

Pakistan and El Salvador establish crypto-centered bilateral partnership: report

Pakistan and El Salvador have established a joint agreement to further advance crypto collaboration between the two countries, specifically in knowledge-sharing. According to a recent Bloomberg article, the Head of Crypto Council and special assistant to prime minister on crypto…
ELYSIA
EL$0,004885-0,32%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/17 16:11

Trending News

More

Stablecoin payment service platform KUN completes Series A financing, with total financing exceeding US$50 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$56.317 million

Pakistan and El Salvador establish crypto-centered bilateral partnership: report

PeckShield: Infini attackers have transferred 4,770 ETH to two addresses

Infini attackers have transferred 6,771 ETH, and 5,000 ETH has been deposited in Tornado Cash