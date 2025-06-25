Investors eye this cheap token as it readies to replicate the 2021 SHIB pump

2025/06/25 18:24
Memecoin
Nowchain
SHIBAINU
Powerloom
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

In 2021, SHIB turned memes into millions, now in 2025, LILPEPE is blending meme power with real Layer 2 tech, and its fast-moving presale suggests it could be next.

Table of Contents

  • Why LILPEPE isn’t just another memecoin
  • Timing is everything: The presale advantage
  • The SHIB parallel: What makes LILPEPE different
  • Why now, not later
  • Final thoughts

In the high-stakes world of crypto, few moments define the market like Shiba Inu’s meteoric rise in 2021. What started as a simple memecoin became a cultural and financial phenomenon that made early investors millionaires overnight. It’s already 2025, and people who love crypto are looking for the next big thing, such as SHIB. Enter Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme-powered Layer 2 token poised to break the internet and potentially repeat or surpass SHIB’s legendary run.

Why LILPEPE isn’t just another memecoin

At first glance, LILPEPE may look like another frog-themed crypto hopping into the memecoin pond. But under the surface, this project is blending powerful blockchain utility with meme culture, a rare and volatile mix that propelled tokens like SHIB, DOGE, and PEPE to iconic status.

Unlike typical meme tokens that rely purely on hype, LILPEPE is backed by a functioning Layer 2 blockchain, engineered for ultra-low gas fees, lightning-speed transactions, and seamless scalability. It doesn’t just live on Ethereum, it enhances Ethereum.

With finality times quicker than Elon tweets and no taxes on buys or sells, the token is engineered for pure efficiency and user empowerment. This marks a turning point for investors who understand the role that infrastructure plays in token longevity. Little Pepe isn’t just here for viral fame, it’s here to scale Ethereum with memes and metrics alike.

Timing is everything: The presale advantage

One of the key reasons SHIB created so many millionaires was simple, early access. Getting in before listings and mass exposure is where the real upside lives. That’s precisely where LILPEPE is today: early, undervalued, and primed.

Currently in Stage 3 of its presale, LILPEPE is selling at just $0.0012 per token, with over $1.6 million raised out of a $2.5 million target. More than 1.5 billion tokens have already been sold, and momentum is building. For savvy investors, this window is closing quickly.

Add to that a $777,000 giveaway, with ten winners set to receive $77,000 in LILPEPE tokens each, and the community’s growth potential is accelerating on every front. Participation is simple: contribute a minimum of $100 to the presale, complete social tasks, and multiply chances to win. It’s not just a presale. It’s a launchpad, a calculated strategy to maximize user acquisition, engagement, and liquidity ahead of listings on major exchanges.

The SHIB parallel: What makes LILPEPE different

To compare any token to SHIB is bold. But LILPEPE has the right mix of ingredients to justify the parallel:

  • Meme strength with utility: SHIB had a community but little infrastructure. LILPEPE has both, a growing army of supporters and a Layer 2 blockchain to match.
  • Tokenomics built for growth: With 26.5% allocated to the presale, 10% for marketing, and 13.5% for staking rewards, the distribution model is focused on liquidity, sustainability, and community development.
  • 0% tax structure: This isn’t common. Many memecoins take a chunk of every transaction, deterring volume and long-term holding. LILPEPE offers pure trading, a nod to DeFi ideals.
  • Roadmap clarity: From “Birth” to “Growth,” the project has defined benchmarks, including listings on top exchanges, aggressive marketing pushes, and a long-term vision of becoming a top Layer 2 solution.

If SHIB was a lucky meme meteor, LILPEPE is a precision-guided rocket, built with foresight, technology, and a strategy to keep community sentiment soaring.

Why now, not later

In crypto, waiting often means missing out. By the time SHIB was a household name, its biggest gains were already in the past. That’s the inflection point LILPEPE finds itself at today. Still in presale. Still at a fraction of its perceived future market cap. And still under the radar of the mainstream. But not for long.

As exchange listings go live, Layer 2 functionalities roll out, and the community scales globally through influencer marketing and viral campaigns, early believers stand to benefit the most. For those who missed DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE, this is a rare second (or fourth) chance. And unlike most memecoins, this one is backed by functional tech, zero tax friction, and a masterfully memeified narrative.

Final thoughts

With presale access still open, a massive giveaway in motion, and a Layer 2 backbone designed for real-world adoption, LILPEPE offers something uniquely rare in today’s crowded meme market: substance behind the sizzle.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit its Telegram and Twitter. Interested traders can invest in LILPEPE before it pulls a 2021 SHIB move.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Crypto marketplace Bakkt has filed for a $1 billion shelf registration with the SEC to raise capital, potentially to fund Bitcoin acquisitions under its updated treasury strategy. The shelf offering could include sales of Bakkt's Class A common stock, preferred stock, bonds, warrants, and debt securities. This strategy allows for flexible capital raising, without the need for a separate registration every time. Per the S-3 registration , filed on Thursday, the proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. Under the newly updated investment policy , a portion of it could be allocated to Bitcoin and other digital assets. "We may acquire Bitcoin or other digital assets using excess cash, proceeds from future equity or debt financings, or other capital sources, subject to the limitation set forth in our investment policy," it read. According to the SEC filing, the firm has not yet made any Bitcoin purchases. Additionally, Bakkt intends to explore further financing alternatives, including the issuance of convertible notes, bonds, to purchase Bitcoin. Bakkt's Latest Crypto Treasury Plans Bakkt announced on June 10 that it will allocate a portion of its treasury to Bitcoin and other "top-tier" cryptocurrencies. This aligns with its view in crypto as a store of value with long-term appreciation potential. The firm, founded in 2018, is also actively evaluating global jurisdictions to deploy these strategies. Besides, the timing and magnitude of Bitcoin purchases will depend on market conditions, capital market receptivity and business performance. "This initiative is intended to support Bakkt's transformation into a pure-play crypto infrastructure company and to enable us to strategically add Bitcoin and other digital assets to our treasury," said Akshay Naheta, Co-CEO of Bakkt, at the time. Bakkt Warns Regulatory Uncertainty, Evolving Crypto Rules The filing stated risk disclosures, warning of regulatory uncertainties, potential security classification of crypto, and banking access disruptions. Bakkt admitted that it had a "limited operating history and a history of operating losses." Last year, the company said it was concerned about its operational viability in 2025, owing to inadequate cash reserves. 🤯📉 ICE-Backed Bakkt Alerts of Possible Closure, Cites Cash Crisis @Bakkt , the cryptocurrency platform backed by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), has issued a warning about its financial health. #CryptoNews #news https://t.co/xGlJcXaB9F — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 8, 2024 The filing also specifically warned about future operations, where it "identified conditions and events that raised substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern." In March 2025, the firm's shares tanked 27% , after two major clients, Bank of America and Webull, had withdrawn their ties with Bakkt. Following the announcement of the shelf offering on Thursday, the company's shares surged over 3% and is now trading at $13.33, according to Google Finance.
