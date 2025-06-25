A whale is suspected of selling 9706.16 ETH that it had held for 9 years in the past half month, realizing a profit of 28.62 million US dollars PANews 2025/06/25 10:37

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 16 days, a whale transferred 9706.16 ETH (worth US$24.03 million) through ThorChain, realizing a profit of US$28.62 million. Nine years ago, the whale received 11,620.57 ETH (worth $113,600 at the time) from ShapeShift, and currently still holds 1,914.4 ETH (worth $4.7 million).