The crypto sector rose for two consecutive days, ETH rose nearly 3%, and BTC exceeded $106,000

PANews
2025/06/25 11:00
Bitcoin
BTC$118,241.25-0.52%
Ethereum
ETH$3,456.48+9.69%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02928+1.98%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the situation in the Middle East is becoming increasingly stable, Iran and Israel have reached a de facto ceasefire, and the crypto market sector has risen for two consecutive days, but the increase has narrowed. Among them, Ethereum (ETH) rose 2.79% in 24 hours, fluctuating in a narrow range around $2,400. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 1.61%, breaking through $106,000. At the same time, MAG7.ssi rose 0.87%, MEME.ssi rose 1.95%, and DEFI.ssi rose 3.83%.

In terms of other sectors, the DeFi sector rose 3.10% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Jupiter (JUP) and Uniswap (UNI) rose 5.86% and 8.39% respectively; the RWA sector rose 2.67%, Ondo Finance (ONDO) and Keeta (KTA) rose 4.53% and 4.71% respectively; the Meme sector rose 2.64%, among which SPX6900 (SPX) continued to rise, rising another 13.96% in 24 hours, the PayFi sector rose 2.51%, and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) rose 4.71%; the Layer2 sector rose 2.20%, and Stacks (STX) rose 8.81%; the Layer1 sector rose 2.05%, and Aptos (APT) rose 12.78%; the CeFi sector rose 1.31%, and Hyperliquid (HYPE) rose 4.98%.

