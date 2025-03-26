DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?

Author: Diego , Twitter blogger
Compiled by: Tim, PANews
This article only represents the author's views and does not constitute investment advice.
Over the past week, we have witnessed a sharp rebound in the DeFAI sector, with most of the top tokens such as ANON, GRIFFAIN, RSS3 and PAAL achieving price increases of 30% to 70%.
The bullish trend in the crypto market has finally reappeared, with the price of Bitcoin returning to $88,000 and Ethereum also breaking through $2,000.
With the macro economy improving and the Federal Reserve rate cuts imminent, the perfect storm for a DeFAI bull market is becoming a reality.
In today’s article, we first analyze the recent DeFAI market dynamics.
I will then lay out why I believe DeFAI will become one of the most successful crypto narratives in 2025.
Finally, I will present my personal DeFAI portfolio to give you an idea of my bets on the current market.
The data doesn’t lie, and over the past week we’ve observed that DeFAI has shown remarkable relative strength compared to all other narratives.
In terms of price performance, DeFAI is the best performing narrative, gaining an average of 37% in the last seven days alone.
DeFAI was the strongest performing market hotspot in January, but the entire market collapsed in February and March, causing DeFAI's bull market to stagnate.
Today, after two months of a bear market, we finally see the right entry point.
If Bitcoin and Ethereum suddenly soar and pull out a few big positive lines, can you imagine how the market value of the DeFAI track (currently less than $1 billion) will change?
But why, of all the narratives in the crypto space (gaming, NFTs, memecoins, layer 1, abstraction layers), is DeFAI the best performing track?
In my opinion, DeFAI will become the strongest crypto narrative for the following reasons:
I don’t like to reveal my holdings, but I believe now is the right time: before the public FOMOs and rushes to buy DeFAI tokens, and before the market frenzy completely consumes rationality.
I won’t reveal the exact size of my wallet, but I will disclose the percentage of each token in my portfolio.
This is my personal DeFAI wallet:
My current largest holding is ANON, which accounts for 35% of the portfolio, MODE accounts for 15%, AIXBT accounts for 13%, BNKR and VIRTUAL account for 8% each, CDX, GRIFFAIN and PAAL are 5% each. Finally, MAIGA, GATSBY and BUZZ are held in smaller proportions, accounting for 2% each.
DeFAI is always evolving and you can still participate in the process, especially before the overall track size exceeds $1 billion.
The DeFAI bull market will be brilliant and we will work together to win in this wave of encryption.