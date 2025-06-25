Coinbase has launched Sonic(S) and Newton(NEWT) in the early morning PANews 2025/06/25 07:00

NEWT $0.3191 +0.91% SONIC $0.23698 +2.39%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news, Coinbase has launched Sonic (S) and Newton (NEWT) early this morning, among which NEWT has an "experimental" label.