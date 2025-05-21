Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.21) PANews 2025/05/21 10:02

SWAP $0.10231 +3.38% MEME $0.002017 +5.60% WALLET $0.01857 +6.05% AI $0.156 +0.77% MEMES $0.00008949 +1.30%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓5/21 Update:

$prompt ai, YC investment

$EVIE Peppa Pig New Character

$NOBODY moonshot launched, price reaches new high ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!