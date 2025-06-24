A whale deposited 5.21 million USDC and opened a long position in ETH, SOL and BTC with high leverage on HyperLiquid PANews 2025/06/24 22:26

BTC $118,322 -0.43% SOL $176.36 +6.03% ETH $3,461.43 +9.86% USDC $0.9996 -0.02%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale recharged $5.21 million USDC to the HyperLiquid platform and opened ETH , SOL and BTC long positions with 20x leverage for the first time.