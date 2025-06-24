Fed Chairman Powell: U.S. is not in recession PANews 2025/06/24 22:18

PANews June 24 news, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: The United States is not in a recession. The Atlanta Fed's GDP model does not show signs of a U.S. recession. Inflation may not be as strong as expected. If this is the case, it means that interest rates may be cut earlier. If the labor market is weak, interest rates can also be cut earlier.