USDT supply hits $156.1b all-time high, 90% on Tron and Ethereum

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 22:27

Tether’s USDT reached an all-time high in supply at $156.1 billion, with most of the stablecoin circulating on Tron and Ethereum.

Despite renewed hype around Circle, Tether continues to dominate the stablecoin market. On Tuesday, June 24, USDT’s outstanding supply hit an all-time high of $156.1 billion. Notably, 90% of that supply is concentrated on just two networks: Ethereum and Tron.

USDT outstanding supply

Over half of USDT stablecoins, or 50.47%, are now on Tron (TRX), while almost 40% are on Ethereum (ETH). Less than 10% of USDT supply is distributed across other blockchains, including BNB Chain, Solana, Cosmos, Avalanche, and others.

Circle’s USDC has gained more traction on many of these smaller chains. For instance, Solana hosts nearly $7.5 billion worth of USDC compared to just $2.3 billion of USDT. Still, despite USDC’s growing popularity, USDT’s dominance has remained largely stable.

Stablecoin dominance, with USDT and USDC in the lead

Currently, USDT accounts for 62.10% of stablecoin supply across all chains, while USDC holds around 24%. However, USDT saw a dip in dominance near the end of 2024, coinciding with the implementation of the European Union’s MiCA stablecoin regulations.

What’s the future for USDT?

Instead of trying to comply with MiCA regulation, Tether chose to withdraw from the market completely. It had discontinued its EURT stablecoin, as well as faced delisting on several major exchanges. Still, Tether’s leadership would not relent, declining to enact full reserve transparency.

Still, the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act could pose new problems for Tether, where it controls a dominant market share. However, experts are not convinced that the GENIUS Act would force the Tether out of the U.S. market.

For now, Tether’s strategic focus remains on Asia, where it continues to be a preferred option for crypto payments—particularly on the Tron network.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Windtree, a listed company that launched the BNB treasury strategy, rose 14.44% before the market opened.

Windtree, a listed company that launched the BNB treasury strategy, rose 14.44% before the market opened.

PANews reported on July 17 that according to market data, Windtree, a US-listed company, rose 14.44% in pre-market trading and is currently trading at US$1.03. Earlier news, listed company Windtree
Binance Coin
BNB$716.05+3.29%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02926+1.84%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 16:08
After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%

After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to gmgn data, after Elon Musk announced that he would name Grok's male AI companion "Valentine", the market value of the meme coin
Valentine Grok
VALENTINE$0.0165+120.00%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00204+9.09%
GROK
GROK$0.002441+5.71%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001301+4.75%
CHAD
CHAD$0.000208-91.68%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 15:41
Stablecoin payment service platform KUN completes Series A financing, with total financing exceeding US$50 million

Stablecoin payment service platform KUN completes Series A financing, with total financing exceeding US$50 million

PANews reported on July 17 that KUN, a stablecoin payment and embedded financial service platform, announced the completion of its Series A financing, with investors including BAI Capital, GSR Ventures,
BLOCKAI
BAI$0.1043-6.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 12:35

Trending News

More

Windtree, a listed company that launched the BNB treasury strategy, rose 14.44% before the market opened.

After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%

Stablecoin payment service platform KUN completes Series A financing, with total financing exceeding US$50 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$56.317 million

Infini attackers have transferred 6,771 ETH, and 5,000 ETH has been deposited in Tornado Cash