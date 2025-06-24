Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

2025/06/24
Bitcoin
The ongoing Bitcoin-led recovery is rippling through the broader crypto market, with improved investor sentiment driving gains across the altcoin and memecoin sectors.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been on an upward trend over the past 24 hours, posting an approximate 4% gain that saw the crypto giant reclaim the $105,000 mark.

As is typical in Bitcoin-led market cycles, altcoins have followed suit, capitalizing on the momentum. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto asset, outperformed Bitcoin with an 8% gain, roughly double BTC’s, now trading at $2,411 at press time.

Among the standout performers, Sei (SEI) led the market with a massive 43% gain in the past 24 hours, emerging as one of the day’s largest gainers by a wide margin. Other tokens like SUI (SUI) and Chainlink (LINK) also stood out, posting gains of up to 15% and 10% respectively in the last 24 hours. 

Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) followed suit, joining the rally with similar gains of 7.8% and 7.6% to sit at respective trading prices of $144 and $18 at press time. 

XRP (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) were not left behind, each posting slightly higher gains above 8% and trading at $2.18 and $0.583. 

Meanwhile, memecoins stole the spotlight with even bigger moves. Dogwifhat (WIF) jumped 25% as the strongest gainer among the coins, Popcat (POPCAT) climbed 15%, and Pepe (PEPE) rose 14%. Others including Floki (FLOKI) and Bonk (BONK) also notched double-digit gains of around 13%, placing them among the day’s top gainers.

OG memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) joined the rally as well, logging more modest but steady gains in the 8% to 10% range.

Windtree, a listed company that launched the BNB treasury strategy, rose 14.44% before the market opened.

After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%

Stablecoin payment service platform KUN completes Series A financing, with total financing exceeding US$50 million

