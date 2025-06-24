Longsun Group: In the future, the company will continue to deepen its cooperation with Ant Digital in RWA

PANews
2025/06/24 17:17
Autonomi
ANT$0.0494-1.39%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11566-2.27%
Allo
RWA$0.003978+2.20%

PANews reported on June 24 that Longsun Group stated on the interactive platform that the company cooperated with Ant Digital Technology to complete the first RWA based on new energy physical assets in China in Hong Kong last August, and completed the issuance of RWA in Hong Kong to obtain financing for 9,000 charging piles operated by its aggregation charging platform New Electric. In the future, the company will continue to deepen its cooperation with Ant Digital Technology in RWA to benefit more real economies including charging operators. In the process of providing innovative financial services to operators, the company can obtain reasonable returns and drive the sustainable development of the platform business.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Windtree, a listed company that launched the BNB treasury strategy, rose 14.44% before the market opened.

Windtree, a listed company that launched the BNB treasury strategy, rose 14.44% before the market opened.

PANews reported on July 17 that according to market data, Windtree, a US-listed company, rose 14.44% in pre-market trading and is currently trading at US$1.03. Earlier news, listed company Windtree
Binance Coin
BNB$716.86+3.29%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0295+2.46%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 16:08
After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%

After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to gmgn data, after Elon Musk announced that he would name Grok's male AI companion "Valentine", the market value of the meme coin
Valentine Grok
VALENTINE$0.01605+114.00%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002059+10.34%
GROK
GROK$0.002441+3.51%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001299+4.00%
CHAD
CHAD$0.000198-92.08%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 15:41
Stablecoin payment service platform KUN completes Series A financing, with total financing exceeding US$50 million

Stablecoin payment service platform KUN completes Series A financing, with total financing exceeding US$50 million

PANews reported on July 17 that KUN, a stablecoin payment and embedded financial service platform, announced the completion of its Series A financing, with investors including BAI Capital, GSR Ventures,
BLOCKAI
BAI$0.1043-6.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 12:35

Trending News

More

Windtree, a listed company that launched the BNB treasury strategy, rose 14.44% before the market opened.

After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%

Stablecoin payment service platform KUN completes Series A financing, with total financing exceeding US$50 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$56.317 million

Pakistan’s Crypto Minister Discusses Bitcoin Strategy with El Salvador’s President