SlowMist: USDT deposits and withdrawals processed through HuionePay exceeded US$50 billion in the past 18 months PANews 2025/06/24 13:29

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SlowMist monitoring, USDT deposits and withdrawals processed through HuionePay, an illegal online market based on Telegram, exceeded $50 billion in the past 18 months. Currently, HuionePay is under scrutiny by global regulators for allegedly receiving, transferring and withdrawing fraudulent funds (mainly through USDT on the TRON chain). Earlier today , Elliptic reported that after Huione was blocked, Telegram dark web trading merchants turned to Tudou Guarantee.