8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

PANews
2025/04/27 20:00
Author: s4mmy

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

The MCP protocol, which is being launched and gaining traction by many projects, is the missing link that connects AI agents to the real world and to each other.

Here are some related projects I've been following recently:

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

0. What is MCP?

Still wondering what MCP is? This article will help you get started.

This is a standard launched by Anthropic and is currently being widely adopted by many AI companies such as OpenAI, Google, Cursor, WindSurf, etc.

Think of it as a common language between agents.

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

1. DeMCP

On the morning of April 25, DeMCP was officially launched, with trading volume in the first hour approaching eight figures.

This is a live Web3 MCP market that provides discounted access to large language models such as GPT-4 and Claude. The platform uses a trusted execution environment (TEE) with on-chain security mechanisms and has reached a technical cooperation with Phala Network.

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

2. Cookie.fun

Cookie.fun launched a dedicated MCP server:

  • Plug-and-play MCP server for intelligent agents
  • Designed for developers and non-technical people
  • No configuration required

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

3. OpenServ

OpenServ's MCP system is about to be officially launched. The system can connect AI Agents to a series of real-world applications. The relevant video shows integration with the following platforms: AWS, Discord, Notion, Figma, Google Maps, and Slack.

With proxies being able to connect to everything, the possibilities are endless.

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

4. Holoworld

Holoworld is launching multiple applications based on the Open MCP platform. The sample application Agent Studio is supported by AVA AI. It is expected that more applications will be launched in the future to further enrich the content of the Holoworld App Store.

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

5. arc

This week I spoke with the arc team and learned that the proxy app store Ryzone is about to go live and will be deeply integrated with the MCP system. It is worth noting that the AI ​​agent will be able to complete payment operations through Rig Complex and Stripe's MCP server. It is worth emphasizing that the total payment volume processed by the Stripe platform last year reached $1.4 trillion.

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

6. Heurist

​​You can now create your own MCP server using Heurist​​.

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

7. ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs demonstrated the process of creating an intelligent agent and enabling it to order a pizza over the phone by giving it a personalized voice. The technology uses an MCP server connected to the host's phone system and integrates the Claude artificial intelligence model.

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

The WhatsApp message control platform here allows agents to view the message history of the master account and provide information updates upon request.

Eleven Labs has also developed a speech-to-text feature that supports voice transcription via WhatsApp.

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

In this context, some legitimate concerns have been raised.

Ironically, it was this agent, made famous by the jailbreak game Jail Breaker, that caught Musk's attention.

Is it possible to hide malicious code in the MCP server to trick the agent into leaking data?

8. Freysa

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

Perhaps it is possible to build a crypto wallet MCP server using Phala Network and NEAR Protocol and integrate it with AI tools in a secure way to reduce the risk of private key exposure.

MCP is not going away; it is becoming the definitive proxy communication standard.

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

