Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder PANews 2025/06/24 09:10

PANews reported on June 24 that according to a report by CCTV News citing Iran's Mehr News Agency on the 24th, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammad Pakpour, said that if the United States launches an attack on Iran again, Iran will respond more fiercely. The report quoted Pakpour's statement as saying that US President Trump "disregarded the interests and security of Americans" for Israel, and if the United States "aggressed against Iran again, it would be met with a more fierce and regretful response."