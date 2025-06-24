Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

CryptoNews
2025/06/24 06:11
Core DAO
CORE$0.56+1.61%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.01621+3.44%
Forward
FORWARD$0.000585-1.34%
Siacoin
SC$0.003497+2.10%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04719+5.00%

The United States Senate Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 24 featuring heavyweights witnesses from the crypto sector.

Key Crypto Players Set To Speak At Senate Subcommittee Hearing

According to the committee’s website, the hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure” will take place Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Capitol Hill.

Speakers at the key crypto hearing Sarah Hammer, Executive Director of University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, Ryan VanGrack, Coinbase’s Vice President of Legal, Greg Xethalis, General Counsel for Multicoin Capital, and Former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Benham.

According to Crypto In America reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Republicans are even slated to introduce “principles” of a market structure bill ahead of tomorrow’s hearing.

Senator Cynthia Lummis Encourages Market Structure Legislation

News of the committee hearing comes just one week after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act in a sweeping 68-30 vote.

“Today is a bold step forward – not just for financial innovation, but for American leadership, consumer protection, and economic opportunity,” Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) said.

“With the GENIUS Act, we’re bringing clarity to a sector that’s been clouded by uncertainty and proving that bipartisan, principled leadership can still deliver real results for the American people,” he added.

Following the GENIUS Act’s Senate approval, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged U.S. lawmakers to advance coinciding legislation that would help broaden the crypto sector’s overall reach stateside.

“The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.”

Lummis indicated that members of Congress were already working on such legislation “in earnest,” with Senate hearings on the matter in the coming weeks.

The GENIUS Act now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Windtree, a listed company that launched the BNB treasury strategy, rose 14.44% before the market opened.

Windtree, a listed company that launched the BNB treasury strategy, rose 14.44% before the market opened.

PANews reported on July 17 that according to market data, Windtree, a US-listed company, rose 14.44% in pre-market trading and is currently trading at US$1.03. Earlier news, listed company Windtree
Binance Coin
BNB$718.05+3.43%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02954+2.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 16:08
After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%

After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to gmgn data, after Elon Musk announced that he would name Grok's male AI companion "Valentine", the market value of the meme coin
Valentine Grok
VALENTINE$0.0159+112.00%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002061+10.21%
GROK
GROK$0.002439+3.04%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001299+4.33%
CHAD
CHAD$0.000209-91.64%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 15:41
Bitcoin whale transferred another $4.76 billion in BTC to a new wallet 7 hours ago

Bitcoin whale transferred another $4.76 billion in BTC to a new wallet 7 hours ago

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, about 7 hours ago, an early Bitcoin whale transferred another 40,192 BTC (about 4.76 billion US dollars) to
Bitcoin
BTC$118,579.15-0.55%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000002-44.13%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01826+3.80%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 16:25

Trending News

More

Windtree, a listed company that launched the BNB treasury strategy, rose 14.44% before the market opened.

After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%

Bitcoin whale transferred another $4.76 billion in BTC to a new wallet 7 hours ago

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$56.317 million

Pakistan’s Crypto Minister Discusses Bitcoin Strategy with El Salvador’s President