Circle's gains expanded to more than 24%, and its share price approached the $300 mark PANews 2025/06/23 23:31

MORE $0.05079 -3.33% GAINS $0.02622 +11.57% U $0.01244 -0.79% ROSE $0.0295 +2.07%

PANews reported on June 23 that U.S. stock market trends showed that Circle's (CRCL.N) share price rose by more than 24% and approached the $300 mark.