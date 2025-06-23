In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 360 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews
2025/06/23 23:30

PANews reported on June 23 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $360 million, of which $169 million was for long orders and $191 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $106 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $125 million.
PANews reported on July 17 that according to market data, Windtree, a US-listed company, rose 14.44% in pre-market trading and is currently trading at US$1.03. Earlier news, listed company Windtree
PANews reported on July 17 that according to gmgn data, after Elon Musk announced that he would name Grok's male AI companion "Valentine", the market value of the meme coin
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, about 7 hours ago, an early Bitcoin whale transferred another 40,192 BTC (about 4.76 billion US dollars) to
