Circle's stock price rose by more than 16%, and its total market value exceeded USDC's circulating market value PANews 2025/06/23 22:39

MORE $0.05057 -4.54% U $0.01243 -1.03% ROSE $0.02948 +1.93% USDC $0.9996 -0.01%

PANews reported on June 23 that the U.S. stock market showed that Circle's stock price had just risen by more than 16% during the trading session, setting a new record high. The total market value exceeded the circulation of USDC (US$61.2 billion).