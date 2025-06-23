Pompliano unveils ProCap Financial, eyes $1b BTC play via SPAC

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 22:54
Bitcoin
BTC$118,593.5-0.50%
Octavia
VIA$0.0189+17.39%

Crypto media personality Anthony Pompliano announced the launch of his own BTC-focused company on Nasdaq.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy may soon be getting a big competitor. On Monday, June 23, crypto podcaster and X influencer Anthony Pompliano announced the creation of ProCap Financial. The company will focus on accumulating Bitcoin (BTC) as a treasury asset, giving ordinary investors exposure to it.

https://twitter.com/APompliano/status/1937123498624684246

The company will launch through a $1 billion SPAC merger between his private firm, ProCap BTC, and the publicly traded Columbus Circle Capital Corp. So far, his company has raised $750 million in capital for its Bitcoin treasury bid.

Pompliano also confirmed that ProCap Financial will list on Nasdaq as $CCCM. Out of the $750 million raised, the firm will use $516.5 million to acquire Bitcoin reserves within 15 days of signing, in order to mitigate market risk.

Pompliano’s company to leverage the Bitcoin network

This news comes after reports earlier in July suggested that Pompliano was planning a billion dollar move. In addition to acquiring Bitcoin, ProCap Financial will also develop products that leverage Bitcoin’s network to generate profits over time.

In recent months, there has been a growing trend of companies adopting Bitcoin treasuries. The catalyst for the shift was the election of a pro-crypto administration in the White House. Notable examples include GameStop, 21 Capital, and Nakamoto. Collectively, 216 companies currently own nearly 31% of BTC’s supply, accounting for 765,300 bitcoins.

By far the biggest holder among them is Strategy, founded by Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor. His firm owns 592,345 bitcoins, worth more than $60 billion. In an X reply to the announcement, Saylor congratulated Pompliano on the move.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Windtree, a listed company that launched the BNB treasury strategy, rose 14.44% before the market opened.

Windtree, a listed company that launched the BNB treasury strategy, rose 14.44% before the market opened.

PANews reported on July 17 that according to market data, Windtree, a US-listed company, rose 14.44% in pre-market trading and is currently trading at US$1.03. Earlier news, listed company Windtree
Binance Coin
BNB$718.05+3.43%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02954+2.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 16:08
After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%

After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to gmgn data, after Elon Musk announced that he would name Grok's male AI companion "Valentine", the market value of the meme coin
Valentine Grok
VALENTINE$0.0159+112.00%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002061+10.21%
GROK
GROK$0.002439+3.04%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001299+4.33%
CHAD
CHAD$0.000209-91.64%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 15:41
Bitcoin whale transferred another $4.76 billion in BTC to a new wallet 7 hours ago

Bitcoin whale transferred another $4.76 billion in BTC to a new wallet 7 hours ago

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, about 7 hours ago, an early Bitcoin whale transferred another 40,192 BTC (about 4.76 billion US dollars) to
Bitcoin
BTC$118,579.15-0.55%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000002-44.13%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01826+3.80%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 16:25

Trending News

More

Windtree, a listed company that launched the BNB treasury strategy, rose 14.44% before the market opened.

After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%

Bitcoin whale transferred another $4.76 billion in BTC to a new wallet 7 hours ago

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$56.317 million

Pakistan’s Crypto Minister Discusses Bitcoin Strategy with El Salvador’s President