A whale sold 2.69 million VIRTUAL tokens for $3.5 million USDC PANews 2025/06/23 16:56

USDC $0.9995 -0.04% VIRTUAL $1.882 +12.15%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale sold 2.69 million VIRTUAL at $1.30 per coin in exchange for $3.5 million USDC.