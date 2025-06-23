The two giant whales have recently purchased a total of 16 million IPs worth $47.52 million PANews 2025/06/23 10:07

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, two whales have recently purchased a total of 16 million IPs (worth $47.52 million). Among them, whale 0x9921 purchased 6 million IPs (worth $17.82 million), and whale 0x9057 purchased 10 million IPs (worth $29.7 million).