CoinTelegraph front-end was hacked and released false airdrop information, please operate with caution PANews 2025/06/23 09:20

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Scam Sniffer, the front end of CoinTelegraph has been hacked, please operate with caution. It is reported that clicking on the CoinTelegraph website will pop up a pop-up window containing "airdrop" information and cannot be closed on the webpage.