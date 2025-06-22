In the past 4 hours, the entire network has liquidated more than 200 million US dollars, mainly long orders PANews 2025/06/22 22:23

MORE $0.05087 -1.60%

PANews reported on June 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past four hours, the entire network had a liquidation of US$218 million, of which long positions had a liquidation of US$197 million and short positions had a liquidation of US$20.9613 million.