19-year-old man suspected of $245 million Bitcoin theft was detained again after being released on bail for being involved in a $2 million fraud case PANews 2025/06/22

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The Block, a 19-year-old man from Danbury, Connecticut, pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy in connection with a well-known theft in August 2024 that stole $245 million in Bitcoin from a Genesis creditor. However, the latest court documents stated that after agreeing to cooperate with the police and testify against his co-defendants, the police discovered another $2 million theft, so the man was detained again after being released on bail.