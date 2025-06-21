Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

CryptoNews
2025/06/21 03:02
Key Takeaways:

  • The changes would permit the listing of tokens issued by exchanges or related entities if used for on-chain transactions.
  • Exchanges must disclose affiliated parties tied to listed assets and update legacy token data within 90 days of the rule’s enforcement.
  • The proposal maintains regulatory goals around market integrity, conflict-of-interest prevention, and investor protection.

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking public input on draft criteria for listing digital assets on local exchanges, according to a notice published on June 20.

The proposed changes were approved by the SEC board during its June meeting. They are intended to align listing standards with current patterns of usage, technological development, and industry structure.

Thai SEC Proposes Changes

With the changes, the Thai SEC still intends to maintain “investor protection and regulatory mechanisms for preventing and managing conflicts of interest,” prevent “market manipulation of digital assets,” and prevent “unfair practices (insider trading).”

Under the proposal, exchanges would be allowed to list ready-to-use digital tokens or coins issued by themselves or related parties, provided the assets are used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges would also be required to publicly disclose any related-party connections tied to listed digital tokens.

“The Exchange shall disclose the names of persons related to digital token issuers who have provided their digital tokens on the Exchange for all types of digital tokens and display symbols (alerts and alarms) in the e-reporting system,” the agency said.

Exchanges will be given 90 days to update disclosures for existing tokens once the rule takes effect.

Public consultation documents are now available on the SEC’s website and Thailand’s central legal system portal. Comments can be submitted until July 21 by email or through the designated channels.

Thailand Adjusts Digital Asset Regulatory Framework

Thailand has made incremental adjustments to its digital asset regulatory regime in recent years, including raising standards for custody and exchange supervision. The new rules under discussion suggest an effort to reconcile the growth of blockchain-based assets with compliance and oversight obligations.

Feedback from the current consultation may influence future policy adjustments, especially around transparency requirements and the role of exchange-issued tokens.

Authorities across Southeast Asia are changing their regulatory frameworks to respond to the growing involvement of digital asset exchanges in token issuance and platform-based finance, prompting closer scrutiny of internal affiliations and disclosure standards.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How could the new rules impact investor behavior?

Clearer disclosures of affiliated parties and usage conditions may help investors assess risks related to token provenance and exchange influence.

What enforcement tools will the SEC use to monitor compliance?

The e-reporting system is expected to support real-time monitoring of issuer relationships and flag potential insider trading activity or listing conflicts.

Could this affect Thailand’s competitiveness in the digital asset sector?

Formalized listing rules may improve regulatory clarity and support exchange growth, provided the requirements do not create barriers to participation.

