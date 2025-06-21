Norway Plans 2025 Ban on Power-Hungry Crypto Mining Centers – Industry on Edge

Norway is preparing to impose a temporary ban on the establishment of new cryptocurrency mining data centers that use the most power-intensive technologies.

The move is part of a broader effort to conserve electricity for other sectors of the economy, according to a statement released by the government on Friday.

The proposal is expected to take effect in autumn 2025 and would make Norway the first country in Europe to introduce targeted restrictions on crypto mining through data center regulation.

Norway to Ban New Power-Hungry Crypto Mining Centers

According to Reuters, Digitalization Minister Karianne Tung said the government is determined to clamp down on what it sees as unsustainable use of energy.

“The Labour Party government has a clear intention to limit the mining of cryptocurrency in Norway as much as possible,” she said.

Energy Minister Terje Aasland echoed that position, noting the environmental challenges posed by the industry. The government considers crypto mining incompatible with its climate goals, especially due to its high electricity consumption and limited value in terms of jobs or long-term investment.

The decision builds on earlier measures. In 2022, the government proposed ending reduced electricity tax rates for data centers, which would have forced mining operations to pay standard energy costs.

Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum backed the measure, emphasizing the need to prioritize electricity for broader societal benefit.

“Cryptocurrency mining is very power-intensive and generates little in the way of jobs and income for the local community,” Tung added.

Norway’s abundance of cheap, renewable electricity, mainly from hydropower, has made it an attractive destination for crypto mining firms. In 2021, hydropower accounted for 92% of the country’s electricity, with wind power contributing another 7%.

According to data from Cambridge University’s Bitcoin Mining Map in early 2022, Norwegian miners made up about 0.74% of Bitcoin’s global hash rate. Other estimates have put the figure closer to 2%.

The government is also moving ahead with legislation introduced in April that seeks to regulate data centers more broadly. Operators would be required to register with local authorities and disclose ownership and the nature of services provided.

This push for regulation reflects growing concern in Norway about how electricity is used, particularly as other industries face rising costs and pressure to meet sustainability goals.

While the crypto sector has benefited from the country’s low-cost energy, officials now question its long-term benefits.

As the global conversation around crypto mining and energy usage continues, Norway’s latest move marks a shift toward stricter control over how digital infrastructure is allowed to grow.

Norwegian Town Faces Higher Power Bills After Bitcoin Mining Ban—A Pricey Victory?

As Norway intensifies efforts to curb energy consumption with a nationwide ban on new crypto mining data centers, the local fallout is already being felt.

In September 2024, a Bitcoin mining center in Hadsel municipality shut down following years of noise complaints and political pressure. While the closure ended a long-running dispute, it came with an unexpected consequence: a 20% spike in residents’ electricity bills.

The mining plant consumed about 80 GWh annually, equivalent to the energy use of 3,200 households, according to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK). Its constant fan noise had caused serious disturbance, with a 2022 report describing locals as “distraught.”

Despite this, the operating company maintained it had stayed within national noise limits.

Hadsel Mayor Kjell-Børge Freiberg celebrated the shutdown, calling the plant “a nuisance for the past three years.”

But the loss of the facility, which contributed 20% of local grid operator Noranett’s income, has left residents footing the difference.

Noranett’s network manager, Robin Jakobsen, said households could now pay NOK 2,500–3,000 more annually (around $235–$280).

As the municipality seeks new industrial partners to absorb the surplus energy, the incident illustrates the complex trade-offs in regulating crypto mining. While the goal is to reduce environmental strain, the economic ripple effects are unavoidable.

Norway’s regulatory stance echoes broader international trends. Russia, for instance, has also imposed a mining ban across ten regions, set to begin in 2025, citing energy conservation.

As governments tighten crypto mining policies, the tension between environmental responsibility and economic impact becomes increasingly apparent.

Crypto Exchange Bakkt Files for $1B Shelf Offering, Plans to Buy Bitcoin

Crypto Exchange Bakkt Files for $1B Shelf Offering, Plans to Buy Bitcoin

Crypto marketplace Bakkt has filed for a $1 billion shelf registration with the SEC to raise capital, potentially to fund Bitcoin acquisitions under its updated treasury strategy. The shelf offering could include sales of Bakkt’s Class A common stock, preferred stock, bonds, warrants, and debt securities. This strategy allows for flexible capital raising, without the need for a separate registration every time. Per the S-3 registration , filed on Thursday, the proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. Under the newly updated investment policy , a portion of it could be allocated to Bitcoin and other digital assets. “We may acquire Bitcoin or other digital assets using excess cash, proceeds from future equity or debt financings, or other capital sources, subject to the limitation set forth in our investment policy,” it read. According to the SEC filing, the firm has not yet made any Bitcoin purchases. Additionally, Bakkt intends to explore further financing alternatives, including the issuance of convertible notes, bonds, to purchase Bitcoin. Bakkt’s Latest Crypto Treasury Plans Bakkt announced on June 10 that it will allocate a portion of its treasury to Bitcoin and other “top-tier” cryptocurrencies. This aligns with its view in crypto as a store of value with long-term appreciation potential. The firm, founded in 2018, is also actively evaluating global jurisdictions to deploy these strategies. Besides, the timing and magnitude of Bitcoin purchases will depend on market conditions, capital market receptivity and business performance. “This initiative is intended to support Bakkt’s transformation into a pure-play crypto infrastructure company and to enable us to strategically add Bitcoin and other digital assets to our treasury,” said Akshay Naheta, Co-CEO of Bakkt, at the time. Bakkt Warns Regulatory Uncertainty, Evolving Crypto Rules The filing stated risk disclosures, warning of regulatory uncertainties, potential security classification of crypto, and banking access disruptions. Bakkt admitted that it had a “limited operating history and a history of operating losses.” Last year, the company said it was concerned about its operational viability in 2025, owing to inadequate cash reserves. 🤯📉 ICE-Backed Bakkt Alerts of Possible Closure, Cites Cash Crisis @Bakkt , the cryptocurrency platform backed by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), has issued a warning about its financial health. #CryptoNews #news https://t.co/xGlJcXaB9F — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 8, 2024 The filing also specifically warned about future operations, where it “identified conditions and events that raised substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern.” In March 2025, the firm’s shares tanked 27% , after two major clients, Bank of America and Webull, had withdrawn their ties with Bakkt. Following the announcement of the shelf offering on Thursday, the company’s shares surged over 3% and is now trading at $13.33, according to Google Finance.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.037333+5.62%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.761+2.67%
Major
MAJOR$0.18243+3.39%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06189+0.84%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002401+7.86%
