A trader shorted 40,000 ETH with 10x leverage 9 days ago, and currently has a floating profit of over $12.15 million PANews 2025/06/20

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain, trader 0xcB92 shorted 40,000 ETH (worth $100 million) with 10x leverage 9 days ago, and currently has unrealized profits of more than $12.15 million, plus $172,800 in funding fee income.