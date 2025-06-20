Blockdaemon launches DeFi and staking service Earn Stack for institutions

PANews
2025/06/20 18:09
DeFi
DEFI$0.002289+0.04%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000026-62.83%

PANews June 20 news, according to Cointelegraph, institutional blockchain infrastructure provider Blockdaemon announced the launch of its DeFi and equity staking service Earn Stack, which aims to provide institutions with DeFi and equity staking opportunities through more than 50 protocols, and access to numerous DeFi funding pools and cross-chain bridges. Blockdaemon claims that its new product implements "secure, non-custodial staking and simplifies access to DeFi" in accordance with the guidance recently issued by the US SEC. The company also emphasized its focus on institutional clients, claiming to have obtained ISO 27001 cybersecurity certification and complies with SOC 2 customer data management standards. Founder Konstantin Richter said that the platform achieves one-click integration of multi-chain staking and DeFi functions through institutional-grade APIs, while providing customized API services such as liquidity aggregation, standardized staking access and income tracking.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Russian lawmakers pass digital ruble bill, expected to take effect on September 1, 2026

Russian lawmakers pass digital ruble bill, expected to take effect on September 1, 2026

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Cryptonews, Russian lawmakers voted to pass a digital ruble bill, stipulating that the central bank's digital currency will be launched in September
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06133-0.92%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006255+2.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 17:01
Bloomberg Chief Financial Writer: Why is the stock market willing to pay $2 for $1 worth of cryptocurrency?

Bloomberg Chief Financial Writer: Why is the stock market willing to pay $2 for $1 worth of cryptocurrency?

Original text "Put the Crypto in the Index Funds" Original author: Matt Levine Compiled by: jk, Odaily Planet Daily What strategy did Vanguard adopt? A basic situation today is that
Planet
PLANET$0.0000009216+11.07%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003449+11.58%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.255+1.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 17:00
Thailand SEC and Bank of Thailand plan to launch nationwide crypto sandbox for tourists

Thailand SEC and Bank of Thailand plan to launch nationwide crypto sandbox for tourists

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Cointelegraph, the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Thailand plan to launch a nationwide crypto sandbox to allow
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06133-0.92%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000026-62.83%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 16:33

Trending News

More

Russian lawmakers pass digital ruble bill, expected to take effect on September 1, 2026

Bloomberg Chief Financial Writer: Why is the stock market willing to pay $2 for $1 worth of cryptocurrency?

Thailand SEC and Bank of Thailand plan to launch nationwide crypto sandbox for tourists

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion more USDT on Ethereum

UK Crime Officer Jailed for Stealing 50 Bitcoins Worth £4.4M During Silk Road Investigation