Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews
2025/06/20 17:06

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical risks and potential volatility rebound. Gold rose and fell after the Israeli attack on June 13, weakening safe-haven demand, while WTI crude oil prices still hold the $75 mark. Energy markets continue to be constrained by the Israel-Iran conflict, and market speculation about possible US military intervention has heated up. The US dollar weakened slightly as investors bet on the increased probability of the United States directly participating in regional conflicts in the next 48 hours, triggering a moderate withdrawal of funds from the US dollar. In terms of cryptocurrencies, BTC continued to move sideways. Despite the increase in macro uncertainty and the political noise brought by Trump's social media remarks, price volatility remains sluggish. Market sentiment is cautious, and position data shows that investors are waiting for clearer catalysts.

The risk reversal indicator of BTC and ETH shows that investors in June and September contracts are more inclined to hedge downside risks, indicating that longs are actively protecting spot positions. It is worth noting that the implied volatility of ETH June at-the-money options is lower than that of September contracts, reflecting the contraction of short-term specific risk premium, which may be related to the reduction of event-driven hedging or profit-taking of short-term volatility. In contrast, BTC near-month contracts still maintain a slight volatility premium. The current crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and the next headline news, macro shift or tail event may become the fuse to detonate historical volatility.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Russian lawmakers pass digital ruble bill, expected to take effect on September 1, 2026

Russian lawmakers pass digital ruble bill, expected to take effect on September 1, 2026

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Cryptonews, Russian lawmakers voted to pass a digital ruble bill, stipulating that the central bank's digital currency will be launched in September
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06133-0.92%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006255+2.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 17:01
Bloomberg Chief Financial Writer: Why is the stock market willing to pay $2 for $1 worth of cryptocurrency?

Bloomberg Chief Financial Writer: Why is the stock market willing to pay $2 for $1 worth of cryptocurrency?

Original text "Put the Crypto in the Index Funds" Original author: Matt Levine Compiled by: jk, Odaily Planet Daily What strategy did Vanguard adopt? A basic situation today is that
Planet
PLANET$0.0000009216+11.07%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003449+11.58%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.255+1.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 17:00
Thailand SEC and Bank of Thailand plan to launch nationwide crypto sandbox for tourists

Thailand SEC and Bank of Thailand plan to launch nationwide crypto sandbox for tourists

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Cointelegraph, the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Thailand plan to launch a nationwide crypto sandbox to allow
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06133-0.92%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000026-62.83%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 16:33

Trending News

More

Russian lawmakers pass digital ruble bill, expected to take effect on September 1, 2026

Bloomberg Chief Financial Writer: Why is the stock market willing to pay $2 for $1 worth of cryptocurrency?

Thailand SEC and Bank of Thailand plan to launch nationwide crypto sandbox for tourists

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion more USDT on Ethereum

UK Crime Officer Jailed for Stealing 50 Bitcoins Worth £4.4M During Silk Road Investigation