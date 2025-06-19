SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

PANews
2025/06/19 22:54
Solana
SOL$176.29+6.10%
Ethereum
ETH$3,446.55+9.45%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, said at the DigiAssets 2025 conference that "SOL will surpass ETH", and at the same time stated that he had no special opinion on ETH. He revealed that he only got involved in cryptocurrency in 2020, and did not really accept Ethereum at the time, but had a more thorough understanding of Solana. Scaramucci said that SkyBridge Capital holds nine-digit Bitcoin and Solana on the company's balance sheet, and about 40% of customer funds are invested in digital assets, including Multicoin Capital and Brevan Howard Digital. In addition to the fund of funds containing digital funds, there is also a cryptocurrency fund of about US$300 million, which may include Solana, Avalanche, Polkadot and a large amount of Bitcoin. However, he did not give a specific timetable for Solana's market value to surpass Ethereum.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bloomberg Chief Financial Writer: Why is the stock market willing to pay $2 for $1 worth of cryptocurrency?

Bloomberg Chief Financial Writer: Why is the stock market willing to pay $2 for $1 worth of cryptocurrency?

Original text "Put the Crypto in the Index Funds" Original author: Matt Levine Compiled by: jk, Odaily Planet Daily What strategy did Vanguard adopt? A basic situation today is that
Planet
PLANET$0.0000009215+10.85%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003454+11.23%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.255+1.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 17:00
Thailand SEC and Bank of Thailand plan to launch nationwide crypto sandbox for tourists

Thailand SEC and Bank of Thailand plan to launch nationwide crypto sandbox for tourists

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Cointelegraph, the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Thailand plan to launch a nationwide crypto sandbox to allow
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06137-0.38%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000026-54.74%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 16:33
Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development

Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development

PANews reported on July 17 that Yili Holdings (00076), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that it had signed an agreement on July 17, 2025 to issue zero-interest convertible bonds with
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00006125-21.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 16:53

Trending News

More

Bloomberg Chief Financial Writer: Why is the stock market willing to pay $2 for $1 worth of cryptocurrency?

Thailand SEC and Bank of Thailand plan to launch nationwide crypto sandbox for tourists

Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development

The "WLFI Token Transfer Proposal" was voted through early this morning

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion more USDT on Ethereum