Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

CryptoNews
2025/06/19 14:51
BRC20.COM
COM$0.037347+6.69%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.8932+7.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.05095-2.01%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13453-4.76%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06142-0.35%

Iran’s central bank has reportedly ordered all domestic crypto exchanges to restrict their operating hours, following a cyberattack that drained over $90m from the country’s largest crypto trading platform.

The new rule, which limits trading to between 10am and 8pm, appears to be a direct response to the hack on Nobitex, the Tehran-based exchange that processes the bulk of Iran’s crypto transactions.

This move is aimed at tightening oversight and reducing the likelihood of future incidents, especially during off-hours when cybersecurity response times are slower.

The pro-Israel hacking group Gonjeshke Darande, or Predatory Sparrow, claimed responsibility for the breach.

In an X post, the group said it had infiltrated Nobitex’s infrastructure and promised to release its source code and internal data. A day earlier, the same group said it had targeted state-owned Bank Sepah.

Experts See Political Message in Nobitex Hack

Cybersecurity firms say the stolen funds were not moved for profit. Instead, the attackers “burned” the crypto by sending it to wallet addresses with no known private keys, effectively destroying the assets.

Several of those wallet addresses included slurs against Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. Analysts say this suggests the hack was politically motivated, not financially.

Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic confirmed that more than $90m had been siphoned from Nobitex and traced to these burner wallets. Chainalysis added that the incident fits a pattern of cyberattacks coinciding with spikes in tensions between Israel and Iran.

Hack Spurs Iran to Clamp Down on Crypto Sector Key to Bypassing Sanctions

Predatory Sparrow has launched similar cyber operations against Iranian infrastructure in the past. Israeli media widely believe the group is linked to Israel’s military or intelligence agencies. However, there has been no official confirmation of its affiliations.

The fallout from the hack has cast a spotlight on Iran’s dependence on crypto as a tool to skirt international sanctions.

Exchanges like Nobitex let users trade outside the global banking system. As a result, they have become essential for countries facing sanctions. However, this also makes them highly vulnerable in today’s tense geopolitical climate.

By limiting crypto trading to daytime hours, Iranian authorities aim to tighten control over the sector. This sector has become increasingly vital to the country’s financial survival. However, the curfew is unlikely to fully prevent future cyberattacks. Still, it signals a growing sense of urgency as Tehran scrambles to protect its fragile digital economy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%

After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to gmgn data, after Elon Musk announced that he would name Grok's male AI companion "Valentine", the market value of the meme coin
Valentine Grok
VALENTINE$0.01592+112.26%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00205+9.39%
GROK
GROK$0.002451+3.54%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001307+5.48%
CHAD
CHAD$0.000206-91.76%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 15:41
Bitcoin whale transferred another $4.76 billion in BTC to a new wallet 7 hours ago

Bitcoin whale transferred another $4.76 billion in BTC to a new wallet 7 hours ago

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, about 7 hours ago, an early Bitcoin whale transferred another 40,192 BTC (about 4.76 billion US dollars) to
Bitcoin
BTC$118,630.43-0.52%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000179-50.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01826+3.80%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 16:25
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$56.317 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$56.317 million

PANews reported on July 17 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.8692+11.11%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 16:22

Trending News

More

After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%

Bitcoin whale transferred another $4.76 billion in BTC to a new wallet 7 hours ago

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$56.317 million

Pakistan and El Salvador establish crypto-centered bilateral partnership: report

Infini attackers have transferred 6,771 ETH, and 5,000 ETH has been deposited in Tornado Cash