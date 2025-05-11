PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Today's news tips:

1. Forbes: Trump Media and Technology Group’s financial report reveals “significant deficiencies” in internal controls

2. U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th

3. BlackRock Bitcoin ETF has had 20 consecutive days of net inflows, setting a record for the longest inflow this year, with Goldman Sachs' IBIT holdings increasing by 28% in Q1

4. Next week's macro outlook: CPI data may trigger stagflation trading script, BTC may face a test of $100,000 support

5. BSV investors attempt to reopen 2019 lawsuit against Binance

6. Pump.fun transferred another 132,000 SOL to Kraken

7. Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

8. Viewpoint: Altcoins break away from negative trends, investors are changing their views on cryptocurrencies

Regulatory/Macro

Forbes: Trump Media and Technology Group's financial report reveals "significant deficiencies" in internal controls

According to Forbes, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) disclosed in the latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the company had "significant deficiencies" in its internal control over financial reporting, raising concerns among investors about the company's financial transparency and governance structure. TMTG is the parent company of the social platform Truth Social, and has recently attracted much attention due to financial losses and audit issues. It is reported that the audit firm hired by the company, BF Borgers, was accused of "significant fraud" by the U.S. SEC for falsifying audit documents and violating audit standards. In addition, Donald Trump Jr., who served as a director of TMTG, received a salary of $813,000 last year, even though he only attended two of the company's five meetings. At the same time, TMTG announced that its annual sales were only $3.6 million, but it had a net loss of $401 million.

Earlier news said that Trump Media and Technology Group, Crypto.com and Yorkville America Digital have finalized an ETF issuance agreement, and the Hong Kong fund is expected to be launched later this year.

Next week's macro outlook: CPI data may trigger stagflation trading script, BTC may face $100,000 support test

Bitcoin returned above $100,000 this week as Wall Street was cautious at the end of this week's trading day. U.S. stocks and bonds fluctuated as the world's two largest economies prepared to launch trade negotiations, and investors avoided making higher-risk bets. Market optimism continued to put pressure on gold prices. Gold prices fell nearly 4% on Wednesday and Thursday, but rebounded on Friday and rose 2.64% last week. Here are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

At 22:25 on Monday, Federal Reserve Board Governor Kugler delivered a speech;

Tuesday 20:30, U.S. April unadjusted CPI annual rate/seasonally adjusted CPI monthly rate/seasonally adjusted core CPI monthly rate/unadjusted core CPI annual rate;

At 05:40 on Thursday, 2027 FOMC voting member and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will participate in a fireside chat;

At 20:30 on Thursday, the U.S. retail sales monthly rate in April, the U.S. PPI annual rate/monthly rate in April, and the U.S. New York Fed/Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index in May;

At 20:40 on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell delivered an opening speech at an event;

On Thursday, the Federal Reserve held its second Thomas Laubach Research Conference, which will focus on monetary policy and economic research and is expected to provide academic perspectives for the Federal Reserve's five-year monetary policy framework review.

At 22:00 on Friday, the preliminary value of the US one-year inflation rate forecast for May and the preliminary value of the US University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index for May will be released.

The Fed's voice this week was not dovish. More than half of the Fed's policymakers gave public speeches on Friday, and no policymaker said the Fed was close to cutting interest rates. Next week's economic data will provide an important perspective. The US CPI for April, released on Tuesday, will provide a new interpretation of inflation trends, while the April retail sales data released on Thursday will be the latest window into consumer spending. The US CPI for April is expected to confirm that price pressures are still too high and there is no reason to cut interest rates for the time being. Although the US dollar index has risen in the short term, it is still facing selling pressure due to the risk of stagflation caused by continued tariffs. In addition, the impact of macro data on Bitcoin prices and whether Bitcoin can consolidate the $100,000 price support range are also worth paying attention to.

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF has seen net inflows for 20 consecutive days, setting a record for the longest inflow this year, with Goldman Sachs' IBIT holdings increasing by 28% in Q1

BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF IBIT has seen 20 consecutive days of net inflows, the longest streak of inflows among spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2025, attracting more than $5 billion in funds during this period. As Bitcoin prices rise, the net asset value of U.S. spot Bitcoin funds has exceeded $121 billion, the highest level since January this year.

Goldman Sachs is currently the world's largest known holder of IBIT. Goldman Sachs holds 30.8 million shares of IBIT, worth about $1.4 billion, a 28% increase from its holdings at the beginning of the first quarter of 2025. The company also holds 3.5 million shares of FBTC, the second largest spot Bitcoin ETF in the market by assets under management, worth about $315 million. Filing documents show that the company increased its holdings by about 30,000 shares in the first quarter of 2025.

U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th

Paul Atkins, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th. On the same day, the U.S. SEC will hold a roundtable meeting on the theme of "Tokenization: Assets on the Chain - The Intersection of Traditional Finance and Decentralized Finance". Participants include SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins, Director of the Crypto Working Group Office Richard B. Gabbert, Commissioner Hester Peirce, as well as Cynthia Lo Bessette (Fidelity), Eun Ah Choi (Nasdaq), Will Geyer (Invesco), etc.

China-US high-level economic and trade talks to continue in Geneva

Viewpoint

CryptoQuant CEO: Strategy purchases faster than Bitcoin mining and gains deflationary advantage

Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of CryptoQuant, posted on the X platform that Bitcoin is deflationary. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has been buying Bitcoin faster than Bitcoin mining. They hold about 555,000 Bitcoins and are in an illiquid state with no plans to sell. This means that Strategy's Bitcoin holdings can obtain an annual deflation rate of -2.23%. The deflation rate of Bitcoin held by other stable institutional holders may be higher.

Opinion: Altcoins break out of negative trend, investors are changing their views on cryptocurrencies

After the successful implementation of Ethereum Pectra upgrade, ETH has risen by more than 30% in a single week, while other altcoins SOL, ADA, XRP and BNB have also gained 2-6%.

Nick Ruck, director of LVRG Research, said traders believe that the cryptocurrency industry may have finally found a second chance to hedge against market uncertainty, and investors are changing their views on cryptocurrencies as altcoins have broken away from negative trends and found a new round of risk appetite bringing buying pressure. However, traders are still closely watching this weekend's Sino-US trade negotiations, which will begin in Switzerland later on Saturday, and any signs of a stalemate or renewed escalation of tensions could weaken the current rally.

1confirmation founder: BTC and ETH can become the Internet's native value storage in the future

Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, said in a post on the X platform that BTC is the first cryptocurrency that serves the people. The grassroots spirit and belief from the bottom up have made it from scratch, and its market value has soared to more than 2 trillion US dollars. The value storage based on trust in mathematics rather than people is changing the world, but BTC has now become the preferred institutional asset for large companies and governments. One entity owns more than 2.5% of BTC shares. Currently, no practical applications have been developed on Bitcoin to attract new users. In addition to value storage, there is no use case to expand market share.

ETH is a trusted and neutral Internet-native value storage tool that supports a developer platform that covers stablecoins, decentralized finance, NFTs, prediction markets, decentralized social, decentralized identity, etc. All new use cases that have driven the development of this field in the past decade have appeared on Ethereum and are constantly developing. These use cases have attracted new users, distributed ETH as a value storage tool, and increased the scarcity of ETH.

Some people think there will only be one trusted, neutral, internet-native store of value in the future. They are dead wrong. There may be many, but there are only two viable options at the moment: BTC and ETH.

Skybridge Capital founder: Sovereign wealth funds' large-scale purchase of Bitcoin still needs to wait for clear US legislation

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of Skybridge Capital, said in a recent podcast interview that although some sovereign wealth funds have allocated Bitcoin on the margin, it is difficult to see large-scale capital inflows before the United States introduces clear digital asset regulations. He pointed out that if the United States passes a stablecoin regulatory bill, allows traditional banks to custody Bitcoin, and makes progress in the tokenization of stocks and bonds, it may trigger a wave of sovereign wealth funds buying large amounts of Bitcoin. Anthony Scaramucci emphasized that only when sovereign wealth funds regard Bitcoin as part of the global financial infrastructure can the price of Bitcoin be pushed to the million-dollar level.

Project News

DeFi platform Zaros decides to cease operations

DeFi platform Zaros said in a post on the X platform that it had decided to cease operations after careful consideration, adding that "over the past five months, we have gone all out and explored every possible path, including transformation, extending the funding chain, and evaluating strategic options. Despite the team's tremendous efforts, we no longer have the funds to continue to advance the project."

Binance Alpha Launches MOODENG and GOAT

Binance Alpha lists Moo Deng (MOODENG) and GOAT.

MOODENG contract address: ED5nyyWEzpPPiWimP8vYm7sD7TD3LAt3Q3gRTWHzPJBY

GOAT contract address: CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump

BSV investors attempt to reopen 2019 lawsuit against Binance

Bitcoin SV (BSV) investors are trying to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance, alleging that Binance's delisting of BSV caused its price to fall over the long term. The plaintiffs' lawyers argue that a July 2024 ruling by the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal that dismissed a claim for "loss of opportunity" against Binance for delisting the token should be reconsidered. The plaintiffs sought $9 billion in damages in the original case, and if the lawsuit is reopened, the plaintiffs are seeking up to 10 billion pounds (GBP), or about $13 billion.

In April 2019, Binance announced that BSV failed to meet its listing criteria due to the actions of BSV founder Craig Wright, who is notorious in the cryptocurrency world for falsely claiming to be Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. Subsequently, Binance delisted BSV.

ether.fi Foundation: 437,000 ETHFIs have been repurchased this week, spending 137 ETH

The Ether Fi Foundation tweeted that it had repurchased 437,000 ETHFI this week, spending about 137 ETH (about $320,000). In the future, the weekly withdrawal fee income and protocol income will be used for token repurchase, and the repurchased tokens will be returned to the holders of the staked ETHFI points.

Important data

The price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%.

After the DOOD token airdrop was launched, the floor price of doodles NFT fell sharply. At the time of writing, it has fallen to about 1.54 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%, and the market value has dropped to 15,386 ETH. However, doodles NFT transactions have increased, with 1,162 transactions in the past 24 hours, an increase of 396.6%; the transaction amount reached 1,628 ETH, an increase of 115.9%.

Data: Whales bought more than 20,000 BTC in the past 48 hours

According to data disclosed by on-chain analyst Ali Martinez on the X platform, whales bought more than 20,000 BTC in the past 48 hours.

Pump.Fun transferred another 132,573 SOL to Kraken about 5 hours ago, worth 22.9 million US dollars

According to Onchain Lens monitoring, 5 hours ago, Pump.Fun transferred another 132,573 SOL to Kraken, worth $22.9 million. In 2025, Pump.Fun recharged a total of 2,188,092 SOL, worth $339.73 million.

The whale "silentraven" who is long HYPE with 3x leverage currently has a floating profit of $10.62 million

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Ember, the whale "silentraven" who is long $HYPE with 3x leverage has a floating profit of over 10 million. On April 9, he bought 801,000 $HYPE at $12.9. The current price of $HYPE has risen to $26, with a floating profit of $10.62 million. In addition, the whale exchanged 100 $WBTC (10.43 million US dollars) for 4071.6 stETH in the past half hour. The exchange rate is 0.0245.

Abraxas Capital withdrew 185,309 ETH worth $399 million from exchanges in the past three days

According to Lookonchain, Abraxas Capital has withdrawn 185,309 ETH (worth $399 million) from exchanges in the past three days. At the same time, the price of ETH has soared from $1,800 to $2,600, a 44% increase.

ETH falls below $2,500, up 2.25% on the day

The OKX market data shows that ETH has just fallen below $2,500 and is currently trading at $2,487.91 per coin, with a daily increase of 2.25%.