U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34% PANews 2025/06/19 07:27

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the Nasdaq up 0.13%. Circle (CRCL.N) closed up 34.25%, with its share price exceeding $200. Coinbase (COIN.O) rose 16.32%.