The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

PANews reported on June 19 that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The Federal Reserve's dot plot shows that it is expected to cut interest rates twice in 2025. (The forecast in March was two times)

The Federal Reserve's dot plot shows that among the 19 officials, 7 officials believe that there will be no interest rate cut in 2025 (4 officials in March), 2 officials believe that the interest rate should be cut by 25 basis points in total in 2025, that is, one rate cut (4 officials in March), 8 officials believe that the interest rate should be cut by 50 basis points in total in 2025, that is, two rate cuts (9 officials in March), and 2 officials believe that the interest rate should be cut by 75 basis points in total in 2025, that is, three rate cuts (2 officials in March).