Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before

PANews
2024/02/28 09:55
The upcoming Blockchain Life 2024 Forum is set to be a game-changer for industry professionals and crypto enthusiasts from all over the world. With a lineup of renowned speakers confirmed, including the Founder of Tron, CEO of Tether, and CEO of Ledger along with many other leaders of the global crypto market. Gatheringover 8000 attendees from 120 countries, this massive Forum has to be considered as the main event of thefirst half of 2024.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. From April 13 to 21 crypto people will dive into an unbelievable Blockchain Life Week,filled with exciting side networking parties and events. It will enhance attendees' experiences and get everyone fully prepared to maximize earnings during the upcoming Bull Run.

A VIP ticket to Blockchain Life 2024 allows you to visit some side events for free.

The list is updated with new events every day.

Buy a ticket to Blockchain Life 2024:

https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/

Ripple developers propose draft XRPL token metadata standard to improve discoverability and interoperability

Ripple developers propose draft XRPL token metadata standard to improve discoverability and interoperability

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, RippleX developers proposed the metadata standard draft XLS-0089d for multi-purpose tokens (MPT) on XRP Ledger (XRPL). The proposal aims to improve
PANews2025/07/17 20:07
Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million

Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Whale Alert data, half an hour ago, cryptocurrency market maker Cumberland transferred 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, worth approximately US$152 million.
PANews2025/07/17 19:38
BounceBit to launch tokenized stock products in Q4

BounceBit to launch tokenized stock products in Q4

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, BounceBit announced that it will launch tokenized stock products in the fourth quarter, covering securities in four major securities markets:
PANews2025/07/02 22:29

