Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 00:56
SphereX
HERE$0.000608-9.11%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003445+11.34%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2359+2.16%

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum.

Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash has pulled its market cap down from $5.68 billion at its peak to $2 billion today.

Polygon has underperformed the broader market due to rising competition in the layer-2 sector. Data shows it holds a total value locked of $1.17 billion and $2.3 billion in stablecoin supply. 

In contrast, Base, the Coinbase-backed layer-2 launched in 2023, has $5.14 billion in TVL and $4.16 billion in stablecoins. Similarly, Arbitrum (ARB) holds over $3 billion in assets and $3.5 billion in stablecoins.

Most importantly, Unichain, launched by Uniswap (UNI) in March, has already gained $1.12 billion in assets and $316 million in stablecoins.

The Polygon token has also tumbled following the shutdown of Polygon zkEVM, which was originally acquired as Hermes for $250 million. The CEO cited delayed technical execution, lack of product-market fit, and overly ambitious goals as key reasons for the decision.

On the positive side, Nansen data indicates that Polygon’s network activity is growing. The number of transactions jumped 33% over the past 30 days to 85.6 million, while active addresses rose 23% to 6.49 million.

Its transactions and addresses are higher than a popular network like Ethereum (ETH). Ethereum’s active addresses rose by 5.5%, while its transactions rose to over 34 million. 

Polygon price technical analysis

polygon price

On the daily chart, the POL token peaked at $0.7672 in December. It has since plunged below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.2950.

POL has also fallen below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, both the MACD and Relative Strength Index have continued to decline.

Therefore, the token will likely continue dropping as sellers target the year-to-date low of $0.1487—around 26% below the current level. A move above the 50% retracement level at $0.2195 would invalidate this bearish outlook.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoin payment service platform KUN completes Series A financing, with total financing exceeding US$50 million

Stablecoin payment service platform KUN completes Series A financing, with total financing exceeding US$50 million

PANews reported on July 17 that KUN, a stablecoin payment and embedded financial service platform, announced the completion of its Series A financing, with investors including BAI Capital, GSR Ventures,
BLOCKAI
BAI$0.1012-8.82%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 12:35
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$56.317 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$56.317 million

PANews reported on July 17 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.8591+11.09%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 16:22
Pakistan and El Salvador establish crypto-centered bilateral partnership: report

Pakistan and El Salvador establish crypto-centered bilateral partnership: report

Pakistan and El Salvador have established a joint agreement to further advance crypto collaboration between the two countries, specifically in knowledge-sharing. According to a recent Bloomberg article, the Head of Crypto Council and special assistant to prime minister on crypto…
ELYSIA
EL$0.004885-0.32%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/17 16:11

Trending News

More

Stablecoin payment service platform KUN completes Series A financing, with total financing exceeding US$50 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$56.317 million

Pakistan and El Salvador establish crypto-centered bilateral partnership: report

PeckShield: Infini attackers have transferred 4,770 ETH to two addresses

Infini attackers have transferred 6,771 ETH, and 5,000 ETH has been deposited in Tornado Cash