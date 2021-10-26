mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenHandelnmexcFuturesFinanzenmexcETFs
Mobile
Scannen Sie, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und ein reibungsloses Handelserlebnis zu genießen
Download nicht möglich?
Client für WindowsMehr
DeutschUSD
Unizen
ZCX/USDT
0.06587+1.68%
$0.00
24h Hoch
0.06611
24h Tief
0.06455
24h Volumen (ZCX)
51.39K
24h Betrag (USDT)
3.40K
24h Hoch
0.06611
24h Tief
0.06455
24h Volumen (ZCX)
51.39K
24h Betrag (USDT)
3.40K
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Basic
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
ZCX
Unizen is the first CeDeFi exchange to combine the functionality of first-party and third-party CEX's and DEX's in order to meet the needs of both retail and institutional traders. Unizen Exchange is able to find the most cost efficient trades across a multitude of exchange modules, including Binance, to provide the best offers, reliable performance, and a secure environment for high-volume trading. All in one seamless user experience. ZCX is an exchange-based utility token, created on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
ZCX
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
1,000,000,000
Auftragsbuch
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preis(USDT)

(ZCX)

(USDT)

0.06587$0.00
Markthandel
Menge(ZCX)
Preis(USDT)
Menge(ZCX)
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid-Handel
Überweisen
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
ZCX Kaufen
ZCX Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Erhältlich-- USDT
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragZCX
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- ZCX
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragZCX
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Überweisungsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Betrag
Realisiert
Gesamt
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag stellen
Antrag stellen
Online-Kundenbetreuung
Online-Kundenbetreuung

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Krypto schnell über MEXC handeln.
Über uns
Wer wir sind
AGB und Datenschutzerklärung
Risikohinweis
Lernen
Ankündigungen
App Herausgeber
MEXC Blog
Produkte
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Dienstleistungen
MEXC Global herunterladen
Gebühren
VIP-Privilegien
Empfehlungsprogramm
Partnerprogramm
MEXC Pioneer
Token Inserierungsantrag
Anwendung für OTC-Händler
Unterstützung
Org. Services
API-Dokumentation
Offizieller Verifizierungskanal
Strafverfolgungsbehörde ersuchen
Support-Center
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Unternehmen)
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Institutionen)
Medienkooperation
Antrag stellen
Beschwerden und Vorschläge
Produktvorschlag
Wie kauft man
Krypto-Informationen
Krypto-Preis
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM