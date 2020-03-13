XYO

XYO is the original and largest DePIN, with millions of nodes worldwide. It collects and validates real-world data, bridging Web3 and Web2 in AI, geolocation, and beyond. Our Proof of Location and Proof of Origin technologies power real-world data validation across RWA management, DePIN tracking, real-world gaming, and more. The COIN app by XYO fueled massive network growth. XYO Layer One, our native blockchain, provides scalable, interoperable infrastructure for decentralized data validation, enabling seamless integration, enhanced privacy, and efficient roll-ups.

Krypto-NameXYO

RangNo.228

Marktkapitalisierung$0.00

Vollständig verwässerte Marktkapitalisierung$0.00

Marktanteil%

Handelsvolumen/Marktkapitalisierung (24H)0

Umlaufangebot--

Maximales Angebot13,931,216,938

Gesamtangebot13,931,216,938

Umlaufrate%

Ausgabedatum--

Der Preis, zu dem der Vermögenswert erstmals ausgegeben wurde--

Allzeithoch0.0820290796298041,2021-11-06

Niedrigster Preis0.0000960677747658,2020-03-13

Öffentliche BlockchainETH

