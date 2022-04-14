mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenSpot
Heiß
FuturesFutures M-Day

Handeln

Mobile
Scannen Sie, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und von einem reibungslosen Handelserlebnis zu profitieren.
Download nicht möglich?
Windows-ClientMehr anzeigen

xx network

XX/USDT
----
--
24h Hoch
0.00000
24h Tief
0.00000
24h Volumen (XX)
0.00
24h Betrag (USDT)
0.00
24h Hoch
0.00000
24h Tief
0.00000
24h Volumen (XX)
0.00
24h Betrag (USDT)
0.00
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Loading..
Basic
TradingView
Depth
XX
The xx network is made up of a fast, low-fee, quantum-ready layer 1 blockchain and the most private communications network in the world. The project was founded by cryptographer David Chaum, the godfather of digital currency and privacy technology. Using the xxDK, any application or blockchain can route their traffic through the xx network’s communications layer and provide metadata-protected privacy and quantum-secure, end-to-end encryption to their transactions. The xx messenger mobile app is the first decentralized, quantum-secure, end-to-end encrypted messenger in the world. Available on major app stores, the xx messenger’s performance has already attracted daily users in over 65 countries, The xx network utilizes nominated Proof-of-Stake (nPoS) to incentivize all coin holders to run and elect nodes as well as participate in the governance of the platform via an on-chain DAO. The xx network mainnet launched in November 2021. Totally 1 billon coins will be issued over the next 5 years with some deflationary mechanism such as coin burning.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
XX
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
1,000,000,000
Auftragsbuch
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preis(USDT)

(XX)

(USDT)

0.00000$0.00
Markthandel
Menge()
Preis()
Menge()
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
Heiß
XX Kaufen
XX Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Übertragung
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
Erhältlich-- USDT
PreisUSDT
BetragXX
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- XX
PreisUSDT
BetragXX
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Handelsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Handelsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Menge
Auftragsbetrag
Realisiert
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
Netzwerk stabil
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag einreichen
Antrag einreichen
Online-Kundendienst
Online-Kundendienst
Loading...