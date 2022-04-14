xSPECTAR is an exclusive society developed by top professionals in Law, Real Estate, IT, Art, Finance, and Gaming. With the vision of creating a private ecosystem, serial entrepreneur Dirk Schepens along with other experts joined forces to establish an exclusive metaverse on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a high-performance decentralized blockchain. xSPECTAR will provide a complete ecosystem with a virtual economy and world built on Unreal Engine 5, showcasing clean aesthetics as well as providing interactive and visual advantages.