WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

Krypto-NameWHITE

RangNo.213

Marktkapitalisierung$0,00

Vollständig verwässerte Marktkapitalisierung$0,00

Marktanteil%

Handelsvolumen/Marktkapitalisierung (24H)0,00%

Umlaufangebot650 000 000 000

Maximales Angebot1 000 000 000 000

Gesamtangebot1 000 000 000 000

Umlaufrate0.65%

Ausgabedatum--

Der Preis, zu dem der Vermögenswert erstmals ausgegeben wurde--

Allzeithoch0.001644277479878745,2025-03-04

Niedrigster Preis0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01

Öffentliche BlockchainETH

