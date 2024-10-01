WHITE
WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives.
By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.
Krypto-NameWHITE
RangNo.213
Marktkapitalisierung$0,00
Vollständig verwässerte Marktkapitalisierung$0,00
Marktanteil%
Handelsvolumen/Marktkapitalisierung (24H)0,00%
Umlaufangebot650 000 000 000
Maximales Angebot1 000 000 000 000
Gesamtangebot1 000 000 000 000
Umlaufrate0.65%
Ausgabedatum--
Der Preis, zu dem der Vermögenswert erstmals ausgegeben wurde--
Allzeithoch0.001644277479878745,2025-03-04
Niedrigster Preis0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01
Öffentliche BlockchainETH
