Vinlink aims to implement blockchain and ai technology in the automotive industry to create a transparent and secure record of transactions, maintenance and repair history, ownership and transfer of vehicles, insurance, safety recalls, financing, and charging and refueling of electric and hybrid vehicles. This will improve efficiency, reduce costs, and increase transparency and security for all parties involved, including manufacturers, suppliers, carriers, customs authorities, mechanics, technicians, insurers, regulators, lenders, and vehicle owners.