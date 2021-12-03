mexc
TRAVA.FINANCE
Hinweis zum entfernten Projekt

Das {{Symbol}}-Paar, das Sie ausgewählt haben, ist jetzt von MEXC verborgen. Sollten Probleme im Zusammenhang mit dem Projekt nicht innerhalb einer bestimmten Zeitspanne behoben werden, wird das Handelspaar von MEXC entfernt. Bitte fahren Sie mit Ihrer Investition vorsichtig fort.

TRAVA is the world’s first decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. While existing approaches provide only one or a few lending pools with their own parameters such as borrow/supply interest rate, liquidation threshold, Loan-to-Value ratio, or a limited list of exchangeable cryptocurrencies, TRAVA offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA also offers the credit score function based on financial data on-chain analysis as a useful tool that reduces risk and increases profits for all users. Now, we have already deployed our lending pool on BSC and on Fantom network. In the future, we plan to expand our lending platform to other networks: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche,... to build up a comprehensive solution for cross-chain lending.
TRAVA
--
--
4,998,900,000
