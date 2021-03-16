mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenHandelnmexcFuturesFinanzenmexcETFs
Mobile
Scannen Sie, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und ein reibungsloses Handelserlebnis zu genießen
Download nicht möglich?
Client für WindowsMehr
DeutschUSD
TOOLS
TOOLS/USDT
0.014810.00%
$0.00
24h Hoch
0.01504
24h Tief
0.01327
24h Volumen (TOOLS)
2.82M
24h Betrag (USDT)
41.56K
Countdown
00:00:00:00
24h Hoch
0.01504
24h Tief
0.01327
24h Volumen (TOOLS)
2.82M
24h Betrag (USDT)
41.56K
Countdown
00:00:00:00
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Basic
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
TOOLS
BSC.tools is the first and most advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) dashboard that aims at supercharging your trading experience on Binance Smart Chain. The main goal is to provide traders and investors with the possibility to monitor your favorite BSC pairs and create advanced trading strategies without having to search for the information in a wide range of non-standardized platforms and websites. BSC.Tools shares with traders on-chain and live trading data from DeFi exchanges based on the Binance Smart Chain. In this way, users can get access to deep historical data, chart candles and the transactions that have been recorded on each of the platforms.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
TOOLS
Ausgabezeit
2021-03-16 00:00:00
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
Maximale Versorgung
--
Auftragsbuch
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preis(USDT)

(TOOLS)

(USDT)

0.01481$0.00
Markthandel
Menge(TOOLS)
Preis(USDT)
Menge(TOOLS)
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid-Handel
Überweisung
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
TOOLS Kaufen
TOOLS Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Erhältlich-- USDT
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragTOOLS
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- TOOLS
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragTOOLS
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Überweisungsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Betrag
Realisiert
Gesamt
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag stellen
Antrag stellen
Online-Kundenbetreuung
Online-Kundenbetreuung

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Krypto schnell über MEXC handeln.
Über uns
Wer wir sind
AGB und Datenschutzerklärung
Risikohinweis
Lernen
Ankündigungen
App Herausgeber
MEXC Blog
Produkte
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Dienstleistungen
MEXC Global herunterladen
Gebühren
VIP-Privilegien
Empfehlungsprogramm
Partnerprogramm
MEXC Pioneer
Token Inserierungsantrag
Anwendung für OTC-Händler
Unterstützung
Org. Services
API-Dokumentation
Offizieller Verifizierungskanal
Strafverfolgungsbehörde ersuchen
Support-Center
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Unternehmen)
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Institutionen)
Medienkooperation
Antrag stellen
Beschwerden und Vorschläge
Produktvorschlag
Wie kauft man
Krypto-Informationen
Krypto-Preis
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM